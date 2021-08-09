Selfkey Price Up 18.1% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $38.59 million and $16.18 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00828293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00102853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040678 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,644,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

