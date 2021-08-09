Sema4 (SMFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SMFR opened at $11.59 on Monday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

