Sema4 (SMFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of SMFR opened at $11.59 on Monday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18.
Sema4 Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.