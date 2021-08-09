Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of ASAI opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.81.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
