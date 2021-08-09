Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of ASAI opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.