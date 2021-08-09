Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 513 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

