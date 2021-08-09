Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.77.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
