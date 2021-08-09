Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.77.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.