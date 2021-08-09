Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

CGW stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

