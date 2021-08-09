Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.