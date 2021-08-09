Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $51,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

