Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

