Shadows Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Shadows has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1.92 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

