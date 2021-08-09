Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

