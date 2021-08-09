Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rating Reiterated by Rowe

Rowe reissued their sell rating on shares of Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

