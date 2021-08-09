Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.42. 97,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $778.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.