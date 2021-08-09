Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.48. 50,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

