SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.04 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

