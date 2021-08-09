SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $180.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,589 shares of company stock worth $6,954,036. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

