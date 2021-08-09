Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:SKE opened at C$15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.78. The stock has a market cap of C$920.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.49.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.