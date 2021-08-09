SL Advisors LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 2.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.78. 19,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

