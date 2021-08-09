SL Advisors LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plains GP by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

