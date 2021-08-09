SL Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SL Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 1.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.07. 27,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

