Smart MFG Reaches One Day Volume of $3,388.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $3,388.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

