Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €28.00 at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,819. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

