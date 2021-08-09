Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

