Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.