South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
South State has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. South State has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South State to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Shares of SSB opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.