South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

South State has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. South State has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South State to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South State will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.