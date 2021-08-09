Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.41 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

