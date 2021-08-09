SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

