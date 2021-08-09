SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,300. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15.

