Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. 27,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

