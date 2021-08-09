Spheroid Universe (SPH) Hits One Day Volume of $280,920.00

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $280,920.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.84 or 0.99859487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00778552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.