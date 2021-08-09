Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

