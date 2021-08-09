SPX (NYSE:SPXC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Oppenheimer

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE:SPXC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $397,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.