Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $275.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

