Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $275.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.