Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $212,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

