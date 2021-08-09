Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,349 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Surgalign by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

SRGA stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. Research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

