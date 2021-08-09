Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $432,000 in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AUDC stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

