Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $458,000 in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 902,003 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

HIGA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.