Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,524 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,655,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

