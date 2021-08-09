Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 67,102 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,364,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 187.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 98.4% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 65,860 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

