SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.61

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 31574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSEZY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get SSE alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.