StakedZEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,411.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for about $71.63 or 0.00154754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,411.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00769754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,479 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.