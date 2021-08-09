Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $16.60 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $16.60 million and $26,225.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00383479 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001359 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003210 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,675,775 coins and its circulating supply is 119,136,737 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

