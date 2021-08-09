Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

NYSE STN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stantec by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

