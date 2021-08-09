State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 399 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 720.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

