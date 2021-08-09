State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

