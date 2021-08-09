State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $76,104,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

