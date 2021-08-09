State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

