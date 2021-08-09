State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.72 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

