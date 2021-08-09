State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,315,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $201.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

